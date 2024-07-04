Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GAUZ. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Gauzy Price Performance

Gauzy Company Profile

NASDAQ GAUZ opened at $10.85 on Monday. Gauzy has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

