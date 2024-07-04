Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Trading Up 33%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 4,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Gem Diamonds Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile
Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.
