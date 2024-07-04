General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $209.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

GE stock opened at $163.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.12. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.