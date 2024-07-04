Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genfit in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Shares of GNFT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. Genfit has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.05.
Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.
