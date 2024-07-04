Getech Group (LON:GTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.70

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 451188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

Getech Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.74. The company has a market cap of £1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45.

Getech Group Company Profile

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

Featured Stories

