GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading 0.2% Higher

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €24.90 ($26.77) and last traded at €24.70 ($26.56). Approximately 27,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.65 ($26.51).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of €27.07 and a 200-day moving average of €28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $655.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.72.
GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.
