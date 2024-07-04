Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$25.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$22.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.45 and a 52-week high of C$23.64.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.87 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 21.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.19%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

