Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Increased by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 8,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 48,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 26,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 797.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,865,000 after buying an additional 216,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $66.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,995,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

