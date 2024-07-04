Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.59. 3,995,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,998,495. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

