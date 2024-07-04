Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Increased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,282. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 186.14, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

