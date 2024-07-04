Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the May 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 646.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,800.00 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $2,962.53 and a 12 month high of $4,800.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,529.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4,306.67.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

