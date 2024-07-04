Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Short Interest Up 7.5% in June

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,717. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile
