Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Short Interest Up 7.5% in June

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,717. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

