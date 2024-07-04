Global Tech Industries Group (GTII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, July 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

GTII stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 68,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,605. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in operation of an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It intends to acquire companies with significant growth opportunities. The company was formerly known as Tree Top Industries, Inc and changed its name to Global Tech Industries Group, Inc in July 2016.

