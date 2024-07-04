Global Tech Industries Group (GTII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, July 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance
GTII stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 68,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,605. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.
Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Tech Industries Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.