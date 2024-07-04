Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8,500.00

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8,500 ($107.51) and last traded at GBX 8,500 ($107.51), with a volume of 4567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,160 ($103.21).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £638.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,904.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,834.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,030.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 57.50 ($0.73) per share. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,502.39%.

In other Goodwin news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 675 shares of Goodwin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,640 ($71.34), for a total value of £38,070 ($48,153.30). 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

