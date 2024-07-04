Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 517,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Green Dot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 220,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $502.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. Analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 263.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,182 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 315,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

