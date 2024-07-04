Grin One Day Trading Volume Hits $163,696.54 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $163,696.54 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,141.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.57 or 0.00590926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00116351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00036726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00270891 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00040339 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00065547 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

