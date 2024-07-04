Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report) was down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 895,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,638,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

