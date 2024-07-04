Gust Kepler Acquires 25,000 Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Stock

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) CEO Gust Kepler purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackboxstocks Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 48.30% and a negative net margin of 125.31%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

