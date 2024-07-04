Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Down 4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 9,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 80,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.
Specifically, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.
Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.
Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.