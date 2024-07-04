Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Down 4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 9,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 80,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Specifically, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GYRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.