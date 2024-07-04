Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Short Interest Update

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,200 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.1 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 4,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,650. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.92.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:HOFV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62) by $0.32. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 256.43%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will post -9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.