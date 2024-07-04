Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Trading Down 0.3%

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

About Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF

The Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Unconstrained index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed large-cap companies scoring highest in terms of a quantitative measure that ties corporate culture to financial performance.

