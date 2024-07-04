Harry Morley Sells 25,000 Shares of TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Stock

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) insider Harry Morley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £5,750 ($7,272.96).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TheWorks.co.uk stock opened at GBX 24.45 ($0.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £15.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,445.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a 52-week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.34.

Get TheWorks.co.uk alerts:

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.