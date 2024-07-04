Harry Morley Sells 25,000 Shares of TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Stock

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) insider Harry Morley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £5,750 ($7,272.96).
TheWorks.co.uk Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of TheWorks.co.uk stock opened at GBX 24.45 ($0.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £15.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,445.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a 52-week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.34.
TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile
