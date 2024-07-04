Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.07

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $2.77. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 56,748 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,111,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,101,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,520,349.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,111,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,274.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Further Reading

