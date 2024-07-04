Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $752.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth $8,325,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth $7,070,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

