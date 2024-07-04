Head to Head Review: Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) versus Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER)

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) and Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. 79.0% of Southland shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Southland alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southland and Ferrovial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.17 billion 0.18 -$19.25 million ($0.32) -14.06 Ferrovial $8.59 billion 3.47 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Ferrovial has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Southland and Ferrovial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ferrovial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southland presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Ferrovial has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.46%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than Ferrovial.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.28% -14.31% -3.15% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ferrovial beats Southland on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southland

(Get Free Report)

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Ferrovial

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.