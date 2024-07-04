Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTIA traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,933. Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.4609 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

