Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) CFO Purchases $12,496.14 in Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin L. Thompson bought 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $12,496.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,496.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 1.4 %

HTLF stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HTLF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

