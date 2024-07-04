Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) & HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) Head-To-Head Survey

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) and Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

HWH International has a beta of -1.47, suggesting that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Herbalife has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get HWH International alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HWH International and Herbalife’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HWH International N/A N/A $550,000.00 N/A N/A Herbalife $5.07 billion 0.22 $142.20 million $1.37 8.30

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Herbalife has higher revenue and earnings than HWH International.

25.7% of HWH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of HWH International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Herbalife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HWH International and Herbalife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HWH International N/A -27.08% -9.92% Herbalife 2.70% -19.97% 7.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HWH International and Herbalife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HWH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Herbalife 1 4 0 0 1.80

Herbalife has a consensus target price of $10.70, indicating a potential downside of 5.85%. Given Herbalife’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Herbalife is more favorable than HWH International.

Summary

Herbalife beats HWH International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HWH International

(Get Free Report)

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items. The company also provides weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss supplements, healthy snacks, and metabolism boosting teas; targeted nutrition products, which comprise functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products, including N-R-G tea and energy drink products. In addition, it offers literature, promotional, and other materials that comprise start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company sells its products through sales representatives, independent service providers, and company-operated retail platforms. Herbalife Ltd. was formerly known as Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and changed its name to Herbalife Ltd. in April 2023. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HWH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HWH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.