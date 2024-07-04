Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $299.60

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.60 ($3.79) and traded as low as GBX 299.40 ($3.79). Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 299.60 ($3.79), with a volume of 3,141,119 shares changing hands.
Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 299.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 299.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47.
About Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L)
Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the gold mining operations in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. The company's Gold Production of Khabarovsk Region segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L)
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.