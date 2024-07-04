Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.40

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Hino Motors had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

