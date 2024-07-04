Hitachi Kokusai Electric (OTCMKTS:HTKKY) Shares Down 2.2%

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc (OTCMKTS:HTKKY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89.
About Hitachi Kokusai Electric
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc provides video and wireless network, and eco-and thin film processing solutions in Japan, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wireless communications and information systems, such as infrastructure for mobile telecommunications, disaster-preventive administration radio systems, radio systems for transportation, land mobile radio communication products, and wireless broadband systems.
