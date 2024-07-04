HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.25

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.05. The stock has a market cap of C$116.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.86.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.61 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

