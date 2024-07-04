Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Hologic worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 189,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 139,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. 1,200,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.