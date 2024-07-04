Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $127.63 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $127.63 million and approximately $46.62 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.41 or 0.00014482 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00040362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00032821 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,173,331 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

