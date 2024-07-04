Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director John Mccartney Sells 300 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $29,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $120,083.42.

On Monday, June 3rd, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $27,018.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.