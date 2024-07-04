ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.15

ICON (ICX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $153.14 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,006,473,616 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,006,464,700.0146486. The last known price of ICON is 0.15628163 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,615,621.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

