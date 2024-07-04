iExec RLC Price Hits $1.78 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00003107 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $128.91 million and $7.32 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009161 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.86 or 0.99987895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00070933 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, "iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.90842373 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $6,085,490.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/."

