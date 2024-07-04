Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading 28.6% Higher

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 300,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 180,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Imagine Lithium Stock Up 28.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$12.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Imagine Lithium

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

