Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:IO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.38. Inca One Gold shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 37,727 shares trading hands.
Inca One Gold Stock Up 9.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41.
About Inca One Gold
Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.
