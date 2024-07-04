indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Michael Wittmann Sells 1,729 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $10,598.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,394.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Michael Wittmann sold 1,622 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $10,056.40.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Wittmann sold 1,561 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $9,834.30.

On Monday, April 22nd, Michael Wittmann sold 1,832 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $9,508.08.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

