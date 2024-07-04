InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.84. InfuSystem shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 16,618 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

InfuSystem Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

Insider Transactions at InfuSystem

In other InfuSystem news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,300. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 537,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,814 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Stories

