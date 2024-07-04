InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:IPO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.23. 47,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.30. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$200.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of C$38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.5345622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on InPlay Oil

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.