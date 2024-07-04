Insider Buying: Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) CEO Purchases $20,900.00 in Stock

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Gordon bought 10,000 shares of Coffee stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $20,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coffee alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Andrew Gordon purchased 10,000 shares of Coffee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coffee in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JVA

Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.