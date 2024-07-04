Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 53,486.08 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero acquired 9,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 5.44 per share, for a total transaction of 53,486.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 258,025 shares in the company, valued at 1,403,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NXDT opened at 5.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.28. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 4.67 and a 1 year high of 13.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 411.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $174,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

