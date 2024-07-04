Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 53,486.08 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero acquired 9,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 5.44 per share, for a total transaction of 53,486.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 258,025 shares in the company, valued at 1,403,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NXDT opened at 5.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.28. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 4.67 and a 1 year high of 13.07.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
