Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells 4,583 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $33,180.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,887.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 9,168 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $66,284.64.

On Tuesday, June 4th, K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $25,433.10.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 25.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arteris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

