Insider Selling: Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £153,778.40 in Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Ward sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($33.90), for a total value of £153,778.40 ($194,508.47).

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,717 ($34.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4,312.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,401.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,300.67. Halma plc has a one year low of GBX 1,802 ($22.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,750 ($34.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.36) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Halma to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,425 ($30.67) to GBX 2,650 ($33.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,336.25 ($29.55).

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

