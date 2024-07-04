Insider Selling: Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £153,778.40 in Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Ward sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($33.90), for a total value of £153,778.40 ($194,508.47).
Halma Price Performance
Halma stock opened at GBX 2,717 ($34.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4,312.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,401.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,300.67. Halma plc has a one year low of GBX 1,802 ($22.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,750 ($34.78).
Halma Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halma
About Halma
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.