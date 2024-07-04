Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells $39,900.00 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $394.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.41. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MXCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 65,004 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,537,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 584,372 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 24.4% during the first quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 1,888,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 369,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,881,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 490,491 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

