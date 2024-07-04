Insight Folios Inc Acquires 7,777 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Invesco makes up about 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Insight Folios Inc owned about 0.09% of Invesco worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $59,713,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Invesco by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $11,830,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

