Insight Folios Inc Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.83. 4,487,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,555,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

