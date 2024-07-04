Insight Folios Inc Purchases 51 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 450.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.30. 410,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,940. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.50 and its 200-day moving average is $238.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.